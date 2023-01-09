First Bank & Trust Purchases 208 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity

Cintas Price Performance

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $441.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.40. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

