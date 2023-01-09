First Bank & Trust Purchases 671 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average is $229.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $567.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

