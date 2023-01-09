First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 44.8% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.