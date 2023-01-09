First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in BlackLine by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

