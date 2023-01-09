First Bank & Trust Sells 1,253 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust owned about 0.19% of Coastal Financial worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $586.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $368,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $368,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $49,087.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,907 in the last ninety days. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.