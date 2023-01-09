First Bank & Trust Sells 71 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 159.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $229.29. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

