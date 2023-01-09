First Personal Financial Services Purchases 2,366 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $50.92 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

