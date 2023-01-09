First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

FSFG opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

