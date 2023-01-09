FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.60.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,883,247 shares in the company, valued at $697,194,364.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,024 shares of company stock worth $22,386,554. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.