Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
