Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

