Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

FISV stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

