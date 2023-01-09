Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.19 on Friday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $95.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

