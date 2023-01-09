Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $166.55 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

