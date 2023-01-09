Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.90. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.