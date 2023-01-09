Fruits 24 Hour Volume Reaches $598,087.47 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $598,087.47 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00442107 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01438433 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.83 or 0.31226898 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.