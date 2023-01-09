Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Gencor Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

