General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

