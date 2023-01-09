Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $5,873.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.