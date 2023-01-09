GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM opened at $1.20 on Friday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.32.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

