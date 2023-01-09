GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
GIGM opened at $1.20 on Friday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.32.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.