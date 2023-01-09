Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.93.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.