Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

