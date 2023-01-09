Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,325. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

