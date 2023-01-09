Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,009 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $149.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $229.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.