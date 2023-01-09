Grimes & Company Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,317 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $541.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Adobe

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.23.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.