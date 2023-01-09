Grimes & Company Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $130.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.