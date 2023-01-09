Grimes & Company Inc. Has $30.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $214.15 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $311.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.