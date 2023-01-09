Grimes & Company Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,920,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

