Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

NYSE:ACN opened at $269.21 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $383.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.