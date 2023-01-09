Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

