Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $248.85 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

