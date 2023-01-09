Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 61.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 55.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $161.10 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

