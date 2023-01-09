Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 3,391 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.