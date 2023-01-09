Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 4,304 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $102.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

