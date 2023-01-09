Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 765 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $592.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

