Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

