Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,134 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

PANW stock opened at $134.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -273.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

