Grove Bank & Trust Has $373,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 6,900.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average of $206.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

