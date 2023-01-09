Grove Bank & Trust Sells 257 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 391.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 706,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,383,000 after purchasing an additional 562,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,235,000 after purchasing an additional 541,979 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $126.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

