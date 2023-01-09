Grove Bank & Trust Sells 257 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

3M Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MMM opened at $126.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

