Grove Bank & Trust Sells 395 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $212,918,000. Amundi boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,505,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $224,847,000 after purchasing an additional 625,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.86 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.