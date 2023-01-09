Grove Bank & Trust Sells 510 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Intel by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 224,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,894 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

