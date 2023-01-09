Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.87 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

