Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $73.60 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,098,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

