Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLN. Argus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised Haleon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

About Haleon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.