Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $138.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

