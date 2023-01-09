Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $112.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.26.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

