Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $40.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

