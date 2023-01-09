Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 957 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $490.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.