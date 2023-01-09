Head to Head Comparison: Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) & ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and ERHC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.73 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,490.00 ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ERHC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and ERHC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aris Water Solutions and ERHC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERHC Energy has a beta of -8.6, indicating that its share price is 960% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats ERHC Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

