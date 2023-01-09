Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $58.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Heska Stock Performance

Shares of Heska stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

Insider Activity at Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heska by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heska by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heska by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

