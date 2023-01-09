Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 675,014 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

